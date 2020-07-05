In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Lewis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 11th at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 21 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Adam Hadwin, Danny Willett, Matthew Wolff, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 second, Lewis's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Lewis had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Lewis got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lewis to 1 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lewis to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lewis hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Lewis's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lewis's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.