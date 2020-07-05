-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ted Potter, Jr. makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round in 66th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Kisner and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Potter, Jr. hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 5 over for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 6 over for the round.
