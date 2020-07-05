Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 49th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Im chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Im hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Im's 87 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Im's tee shot went 131 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Im hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.