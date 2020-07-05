-
-
Steve Stricker shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Steve Stricker chips in for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Steve Stricker chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Steve Stricker hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his round in 67th at 4 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Stricker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stricker had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stricker's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Stricker got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 3 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stricker's tee shot went 139 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.