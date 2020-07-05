Steve Stricker hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his round in 67th at 4 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Stricker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stricker had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stricker's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Stricker got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 3 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stricker's tee shot went 139 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.