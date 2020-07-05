Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 56th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ, Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Mark Hubbard, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Si Woo Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Si Woo Kim at even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Kim hit his 85 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.