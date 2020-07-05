Seung-Yul Noh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Noh finished his round tied for 55th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Seung-Yul Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seung-Yul Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Noh suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noh at 1 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Noh's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Noh had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Noh chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.