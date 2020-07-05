-
Sepp Straka posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Straka finished his round tied for 6th at 15 under with Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, and Maverick McNealy; Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff are tied for 1st at 18 under; and Ryan Armour, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Sepp Straka had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Straka's 98 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Straka to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.
