In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Power's 92 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Power's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Power hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Power chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Power hit his 97 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Power to even for the round.