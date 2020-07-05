-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 36th at 11 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff are tied for 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour, Danny Willett, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 15 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Stallings's 178 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to even-par for the round.
Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
