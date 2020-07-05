Scott Harrington hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his day tied for 39th at 11 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Scott Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Harrington had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 577-yard par-5 17th. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Harrington went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.