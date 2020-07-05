  • Scott Harrington putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Harrington makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Harrington makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Harrington makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.