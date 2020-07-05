-
-
Sam Burns shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 27th at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 19 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Kisner and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a 329 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Burns chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.