Ryan Armour hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Armour hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Armour's tee shot went 172 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Armour had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Armour's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even for the round.