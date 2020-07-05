  • Rickie Fowler putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler’s bunker play lead to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.