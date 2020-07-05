-
Rickie Fowler putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
Highlights
Rickie Fowler’s bunker play lead to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round tied for 9th at 14 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Rickie Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
Fowler hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Fowler chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.
