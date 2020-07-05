-
-
Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Richy Werenski birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 20th at 13 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Werenski had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Werenski hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and one putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.