In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rhein Gibson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gibson finished his round tied for 44th at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff are tied for 1st at 18 under; Ryan Armour, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, Sepp Straka, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 6th at 15 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Rhein Gibson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rhein Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Gibson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gibson to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gibson hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gibson's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 under for the round.