Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 44th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Maverick McNealy is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Patrick Rodgers chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 2 under for the round.