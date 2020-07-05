-
-
Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Pat Perez makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pat Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 43rd at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff are tied for 1st at 18 under; Ryan Armour, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 6th at 15 under.
Perez got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Perez's tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Perez's 100 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
-
-
