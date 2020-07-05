-
Michael Thompson shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 64th at 6 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
