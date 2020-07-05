In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 44th at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 19 under; Matthew Wolff and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Seamus Power, Chris Kirk, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 second, Gellerman's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gellerman got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Gellerman at 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gellerman's tee shot went 138 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Gellerman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.