Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under with Seamus Power; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; and Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, McNealy hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.