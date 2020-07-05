In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wolff finished his day in 2nd at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

Matthew Wolff got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matthew Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolff at even-par for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Wolff's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wolff hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After a 367 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.