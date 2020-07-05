-
-
Matt Wallace shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Matt Wallace makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Wallace makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
Matt Wallace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Wallace had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wallace hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.