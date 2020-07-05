-
Mark Hubbard putts himself to an even-par final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Hubbard makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 third, Mark Hubbard's 83 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hubbard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hubbard's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
