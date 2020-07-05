-
Mark Anderson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Anderson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 65th at 6 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Anderson had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
Anderson tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Anderson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
