Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, List hit his 80 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, List suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 1 over for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, List got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left List to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, List's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, List had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.