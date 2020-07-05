-
-
Luke Donald putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Luke Donald sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald drains a 14-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his round tied for 51st at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Maverick McNealy is in 4th at 15 under.
Luke Donald got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Luke Donald to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Donald's tee shot went 243 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.