In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ, Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Mark Hubbard, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 third, Lucas Glover's 89 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Glover's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Glover's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.