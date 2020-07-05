In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 17th at 13 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff are tied for 1st at 18 under; Ryan Armour, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 6th at 15 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Griffin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Griffin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 43 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Griffin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 3 under for the round.