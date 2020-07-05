-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Kyoung-Hoon Lee in the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee’s creative chip leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down from a difficult position near a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his round tied for 40th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kyoung-Hoon Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lee's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.