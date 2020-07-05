Kristoffer Ventura hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 18th at 13 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 21 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Ventura had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

Ventura hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ventura to even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ventura chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Ventura's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ventura's tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Ventura chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.