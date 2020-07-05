  • Kevin Kisner delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Following his final-round 6-under 66 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner talks about what changes he made to help him go from two-straight missed cuts to his best finish of the season this week at Detroit Golf Club.
    Kevin Kisner’s interview after Round 4 of Rocket Mortgage

