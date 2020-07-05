-
Kevin Kisner delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner’s interview after Round 4 of Rocket Mortgage
Following his final-round 6-under 66 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner talks about what changes he made to help him go from two-straight missed cuts to his best finish of the season this week at Detroit Golf Club.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kisner finished his day in 3rd at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under.
On the par-4 first, Kevin Kisner's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kisner's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Kisner had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Kisner's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.
