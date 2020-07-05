-
Kevin Chappell shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Chappell makes birdie on No. 3 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
Kevin Chappell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 62nd at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Chappell had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Chappell's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Chappell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 4 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 5 over for the round.
