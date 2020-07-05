Keegan Bradley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 37th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bradley hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.