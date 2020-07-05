-
Josh Teater shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Josh Teater makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Josh Teater makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
Josh Teater hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 59th at 7 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Teater had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Teater hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Teater chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Teater chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
