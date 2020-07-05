In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonathan Byrd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 13th at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 19 under; Matthew Wolff and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Seamus Power, Chris Kirk, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Byrd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Byrd's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Byrd's 101 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Byrd chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Byrd hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 5 under for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Byrd to 4 under for the round.