Johnson Wagner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Wagner finished his round tied for 57th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and J.J. Spaun, Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Kisner, Seamus Power, and Matt Wallace are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wagner's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Wagner had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Wagner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wagner's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to even for the round.