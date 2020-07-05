-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
-
Highlights
J.J. Spaun birdies No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 26th at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Kisner and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Spaun had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 2 under for the round.
Spaun got a double bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.