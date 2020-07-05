In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hudson Swafford hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 24th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Swafford chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Swafford hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Swafford's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Swafford's 179 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.