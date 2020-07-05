In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 second, Matsuyama's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Matsuyama's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Matsuyama got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.