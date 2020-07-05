In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 12th at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff are tied for 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour, Danny Willett, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 15 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Norlander reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Norlander at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Norlander's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.