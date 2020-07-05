  • Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Matthew Wolff attributed his birdies to the ice cream truck, Bryson DeChambeau hotdogged off the tee but turned down the annual eating contest and Seung-Yul Noh’s eagle hole-out provided the fireworks on the Fourth of July.
    The Takeaway

    Wolff’s ice cream truck, Bryson hotdogs and Noh’s fireworks

