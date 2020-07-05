-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round in 70th at 2 over; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Higgs hit his 123 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
Higgs got a double bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Higgs hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 1 over for the round.
