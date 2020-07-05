-
Harold Varner III putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
HVIII and Bubba vs. Jason Day and Wesley Bryan at Rocket Mortgage
In a show of support for the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s “Changing the Course” initiative, Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III teamed up against Jason Day and Wesley Bryan in a casual nine-hole exhibition at Detroit Golf Club to raise funds toward ending the digital divide in Detroit.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harold Varner III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round tied for 25th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Ryan Armour is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 second, Harold Varner III's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Varner III's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Varner III had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
