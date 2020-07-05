George McNeill hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McNeill finished his round tied for 29th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, McNeill had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, McNeill hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, McNeill reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McNeill's 132 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 3 under for the round.

McNeill got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, McNeill had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNeill to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, McNeill chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 4 under for the round.