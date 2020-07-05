-
-
Fabián Gómez shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Fabian Gomez makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fabian Gomez makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Fabián Gómez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gómez had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to even for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.