Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 36th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Grillo's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Grillo's 178 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.