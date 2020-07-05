-
Doc Redman shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Doc Redman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 19th at 13 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Kisner and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
