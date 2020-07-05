  • Doc Redman shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.