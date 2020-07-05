Danny Willett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 4th at 16 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 17 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Willett hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Willett had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Willett's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Willett had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 5 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Willett at 6 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Willett's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 6 under for the round.