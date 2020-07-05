In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Stroud hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stroud finished his round tied for 27th at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 19 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Kisner and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

Chris Stroud got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stroud hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Stroud's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stroud missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.