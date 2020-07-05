Chris Kirk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kirk's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kirk hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kirk's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Kirk chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kirk at 1 over for the round.