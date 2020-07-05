In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Baker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 43rd at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 21 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Baker's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

Baker got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to even-par for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Baker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Baker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Baker's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baker had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Baker's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Baker had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to even for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Baker's tee shot went 241 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.